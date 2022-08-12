Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) performance over the last week is recorded -13.19%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3873, plunging -0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.455 and dropped to $0.3411 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, MOHO’s price has moved between $0.12 and $0.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -267.60%. With a float of $34.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.09 million.

In an organization with 300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.12, operating margin of -37.41, and the pretax margin is -44.83.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -42.57 while generating a return on equity of -102.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -267.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Trading Performance Indicators

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28

Technical Analysis of ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.59 million. That was better than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, ECMOHO Limited’s (MOHO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 404.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 186.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3105. However, in the short run, ECMOHO Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4385. Second resistance stands at $0.5037. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5524. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3246, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2759. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2107.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.92 million based on 30,490K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 130,750 K and income totals -55,660 K. The company made 32,608 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,275 K in sales during its previous quarter.

134699

