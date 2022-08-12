No matter how cynical the overall market is Fisker Inc. (FSR) performance over the last week is recorded -11.08%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $10.17, down -7.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $9.19 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has traded in a range of $7.95-$23.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -238.80%. With a float of $145.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 396 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3072.64, operating margin of -310615.09, and the pretax margin is -444661.32.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -444661.32 while generating a return on equity of -55.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29165.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

The latest stats from [Fisker Inc., FSR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.61 million was inferior to 6.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.55. The third major resistance level sits at $10.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.87.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.80 billion has total of 296,793K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 110 K in contrast with the sum of -471,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -105,980 K.