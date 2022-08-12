Search
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Paychex Inc. (PAYX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.72%

On August 11, 2022, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) opened at $133.81, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.02 and dropped to $131.92 before settling in for the closing price of $132.84. Price fluctuations for PAYX have ranged from $106.55 to $141.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.60% at the time writing. With a float of $321.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.59, operating margin of +39.90, and the pretax margin is +39.56.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paychex Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 68,986. In this transaction VP/Controller of this company sold 545 shares at a rate of $126.58, taking the stock ownership to the 8,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, CFO sold 6,458 for $117.91, making the entire transaction worth $761,463. This insider now owns 79,573 shares in total.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +30.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.63% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paychex Inc. (PAYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $133.42 in the near term. At $134.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $135.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $129.22.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Key Stats

There are currently 361,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,612 M according to its annual income of 1,393 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,144 M and its income totaled 296,400 K.

