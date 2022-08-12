Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.00%

Analyst Insights

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $22.99, up 1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.12 and dropped to $22.82 before settling in for the closing price of $22.74. Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has traded in a range of $17.97-$24.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.70%. With a float of $165.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1800 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 213,300. In this transaction Sr. EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.33, taking the stock ownership to the 128,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Non-Exec Chairman of the Board sold 5,982 for $21.60, making the entire transaction worth $129,211. This insider now owns 8,050 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +45.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.90% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Looking closely at Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.82. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.13. Second resistance stands at $23.27. The third major resistance level sits at $23.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.53.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.81 billion has total of 161,612K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 M in contrast with the sum of 600,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 286,830 K and last quarter income was 201,190 K.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) to new highs

Sana Meer -
10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $47.54, soaring 2.94% from the previous trading...
Read more

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
August 11, 2022, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) trading session started at the price of $3.98, that was 4.88% jump from the session before....
Read more

20.41% percent quarterly performance for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 11, 2022, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) opened at $21.96, lower -0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

