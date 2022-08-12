No matter how cynical the overall market is Tenneco Inc. (TEN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.17%

August 11, 2022, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) trading session started at the price of $18.97, that was 0.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.07 and dropped to $18.96 before settling in for the closing price of $18.98. A 52-week range for TEN has been $9.51 – $19.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 16.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.20%. With a float of $81.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.96, operating margin of +2.74, and the pretax margin is +1.56.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenneco Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 276,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.80, taking the stock ownership to the 77,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 729 for $13.49, making the entire transaction worth $9,834. This insider now owns 54,033 shares in total.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.50% during the next five years compared to -41.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

The latest stats from [Tenneco Inc., TEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.13. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.85.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

There are 83,390K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.58 billion. As of now, sales total 18,035 M while income totals 35,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,665 M while its last quarter net income were -121,000 K.