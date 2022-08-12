Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.70% last month.

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) stock priced at $3.82, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8386 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. NMR’s price has ranged from $3.38 to $5.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.90%. With a float of $2.69 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

In an organization with 26585 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 24,288. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,995 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 177,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5 for $0.00, making the entire transaction worth $0. This insider now owns 187,495 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.63 million. That was better than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. However, in the short run, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.84. Second resistance stands at $3.86. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. The third support level lies at $3.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.79 billion, the company has a total of 3,017,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,187 M while annual income is 1,273 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,157 M while its latest quarter income was 13,060 K.