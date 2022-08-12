Now that Associated Banc-Corp’s volume has hit 1.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 11, 2022, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) trading session started at the price of $21.00, that was 0.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.11 and dropped to $20.91 before settling in for the closing price of $20.82. A 52-week range for ASB has been $17.45 – $25.78.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $146.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.08 million.

In an organization with 4000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Associated Banc-Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 19,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $19.85, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 4,500 for $23.55, making the entire transaction worth $105,953. This insider now owns 51,533 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +31.14 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 50.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.93. However, in the short run, Associated Banc-Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.11. Second resistance stands at $21.21. The third major resistance level sits at $21.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.71.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are 150,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.09 billion. As of now, sales total 1,131 M while income totals 350,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 312,450 K while its last quarter net income were 86,820 K.