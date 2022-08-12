Now that BlueCity Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 1.1 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Search
BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $1.50, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Over the past 52 weeks, BLCT has traded in a range of $1.08-$5.88.

While this was happening, with a float of $18.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

In an organization with 801 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.84, operating margin of -18.65, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of BlueCity Holdings Limited is 16.59%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -28.76 while generating a return on equity of -51.69.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlueCity Holdings Limited’s (BLCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33

Technical Analysis of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, BlueCity Holdings Limited’s (BLCT) raw stochastic average was set at 92.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4485, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5709. However, in the short run, BlueCity Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5800. Second resistance stands at $1.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4000.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 58.41 million has total of 37,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 168,940 K in contrast with the sum of -48,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 243,581 K and last quarter income was -148,698 K.

