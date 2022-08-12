Now that OptimizeRx Corporation’s volume has hit 1.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 11, 2022, OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) trading session started at the price of $15.83, that was 2.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.6599 and dropped to $15.61 before settling in for the closing price of $15.57. A 52-week range for OPRX has been $13.80 – $99.18.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 51.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.40%. With a float of $15.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.78, operating margin of +0.59, and the pretax margin is +0.62.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OptimizeRx Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of OptimizeRx Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 728,837. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 16,666 shares at a rate of $43.73, taking the stock ownership to the 445,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 16,666 for $47.27, making the entire transaction worth $787,772. This insider now owns 462,338 shares in total.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.62 while generating a return on equity of 0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.00% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

The latest stats from [OptimizeRx Corporation, OPRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, OptimizeRx Corporation’s (OPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.45. The third major resistance level sits at $19.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.08.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) Key Stats

There are 18,152K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 292.13 million. As of now, sales total 61,290 K while income totals 380 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,730 K while its last quarter net income were -3,760 K.