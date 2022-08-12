Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is expecting 1.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On August 11, 2022, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) opened at $7.18, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.18 and dropped to $7.08 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. Price fluctuations for OCSL have ranged from $6.20 to $7.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.90% at the time writing.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.72, operating margin of +115.08, and the pretax margin is +102.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 8.96%, while institutional ownership is 47.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 16,223. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $6.49, taking the stock ownership to the 15,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $33,997. This insider now owns 12,700 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +100.62 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -16.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Looking closely at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 67.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. However, in the short run, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.19. Second resistance stands at $7.24. The third major resistance level sits at $7.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.99.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

There are currently 183,374K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 209,390 K according to its annual income of 237,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 63,140 K and its income totaled -37,830 K.