Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.95%

August 11, 2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) trading session started at the price of $530.00, that was -1.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $537.09 and dropped to $512.41 before settling in for the closing price of $521.84. A 52-week range for PANW has been $358.37 – $640.90.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -87.80%. With a float of $97.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.05, operating margin of -7.15, and the pretax margin is -10.93.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 2,128,367. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company sold 4,135 shares at a rate of $514.72, taking the stock ownership to the 236,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 12,000 for $500.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,006,925. This insider now owns 671,812 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.68) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.72 while generating a return on equity of -57.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.37% during the next five years compared to -18.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.93.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 43.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $503.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $528.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $531.60 in the near term. At $546.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $556.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $506.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $497.32. The third support level lies at $482.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are 99,635K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.50 billion. As of now, sales total 4,256 M while income totals -498,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,387 M while its last quarter net income were -73,200 K.