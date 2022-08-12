Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) kicked off at the price of $2.03: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) stock priced at $2.06, up 1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. PASG’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $12.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.60%. With a float of $49.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 133 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Passage Bio Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 588,790. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 303,500 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,841,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 221,500 for $1.93, making the entire transaction worth $427,495. This insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Passage Bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Passage Bio Inc.’s (PASG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.09 in the near term. At $2.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.87.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.80 million, the company has a total of 54,463K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -185,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -39,540 K.