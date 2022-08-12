PPG (PPG Industries Inc.) dropped -0.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $134.75, plunging -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.12 and dropped to $133.12 before settling in for the closing price of $133.54. Within the past 52 weeks, PPG’s price has moved between $107.06 and $177.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 3.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.60%. With a float of $234.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.18, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +10.80.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,908,273. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 30,086 shares at a rate of $129.90, taking the stock ownership to the 24,693 shares.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 23.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.97% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Looking closely at PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.66.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.00. However, in the short run, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.27. Second resistance stands at $137.19. The third major resistance level sits at $138.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $129.27.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.52 billion based on 234,997K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,802 M and income totals 1,439 M. The company made 4,691 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 441,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.