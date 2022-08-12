Search
Shaun Noe
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is 2.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

August 11, 2022, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) trading session started at the price of $0.80, that was -2.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.7901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. A 52-week range for PRQR has been $0.53 – $9.09.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.20%. With a float of $62.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.36 million.

In an organization with 181 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 7.78%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1656. However, in the short run, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8466. Second resistance stands at $0.8783. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7585. The third support level lies at $0.7268 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

There are 71,291K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.37 million. As of now, sales total 1,600 K while income totals -72,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,090 K while its last quarter net income were -15,840 K.

