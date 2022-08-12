Recent developments with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.02 cents.

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) stock priced at $1.69, down -3.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. ACB’s price has ranged from $1.21 to $8.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 179.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.70%. With a float of $214.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.75%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) saw its 5-day average volume 11.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4428, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8394. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7200 in the near term. At $1.8300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4900. The third support level lies at $1.3800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 475.71 million, the company has a total of 226,797K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 191,440 K while annual income is -542,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,820 K while its latest quarter income was -799,220 K.