Recent developments with Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.96 cents.

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) stock priced at $0.86, down -4.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. MTNB’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $1.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.50%. With a float of $210.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.65 million.

In an organization with 31 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2244.50, operating margin of -74205.01, and the pretax margin is -69850.94.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 2.92%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69850.94 while generating a return on equity of -40.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s (MTNB) raw stochastic average was set at 61.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8255, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8354. However, in the short run, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9038. Second resistance stands at $0.9609. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7698, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6929. The third support level lies at $0.6358 if the price breaches the second support level.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 181.63 million, the company has a total of 216,865K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30 K while annual income is -23,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,978 K.