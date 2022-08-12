Recent developments with Nikola Corporation (NKLA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.33 cents.

On August 11, 2022, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) opened at $7.05, lower -4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.05 and dropped to $6.56 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Price fluctuations for NKLA have ranged from $4.41 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.10% at the time writing. With a float of $260.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.32 million.

In an organization with 900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,327. In this transaction President, Energy & Commercial of this company sold 50,579 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 451,049 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s President, Energy & Commercial sold 10,054 for $9.27, making the entire transaction worth $93,211. This insider now owns 501,628 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nikola Corporation (NKLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 143.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.27 million. That was better than the volume of 13.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.27. However, in the short run, Nikola Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.97. Second resistance stands at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. The third support level lies at $5.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

There are currently 433,476K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -690,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,130 K and its income totaled -173,000 K.