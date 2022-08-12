Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.32 cents.

Company News

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $130.72, down -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.705 and dropped to $128.98 before settling in for the closing price of $129.87. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $104.72-$224.55.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $221.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7529 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,509,097. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,891 shares at a rate of $126.91, taking the stock ownership to the 136,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 959 for $124.57, making the entire transaction worth $119,466. This insider now owns 12,183 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.16) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.60% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 46.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.85.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.26 billion has total of 225,692K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,672 M in contrast with the sum of 3,083 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,513 M and last quarter income was 339,600 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is 2.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.85, soaring 2.21% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) performance over the last week is recorded 18.42%

Sana Meer -
August 11, 2022, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) trading session started at the price of $24.80, that was 6.34% jump from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is XPeng Inc. (XPEV) performance over the last week is recorded 2.16%

Shaun Noe -
On August 11, 2022, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) opened at $23.58, higher 7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW