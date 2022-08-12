Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 37.88% last month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $9.90, up 13.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $9.77 before settling in for the closing price of $9.87. Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has traded in a range of $4.92-$29.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -177.30%. With a float of $142.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.69 million.

In an organization with 400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 23,617. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $9.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,825 for $9.49, making the entire transaction worth $349,441. This insider now owns 541,829 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 144.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.02. However, in the short run, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.72. Second resistance stands at $12.22. The third major resistance level sits at $13.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.26. The third support level lies at $8.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.87 billion has total of 170,774K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,180 K in contrast with the sum of -186,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,330 K and last quarter income was -55,980 K.