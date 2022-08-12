ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.49% last month.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4906, soaring 7.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.517 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Within the past 52 weeks, RSLS’s price has moved between $0.44 and $4.04.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 32.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.60%. With a float of $16.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.38, operating margin of -187.12, and the pretax margin is -456.17.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 2,222. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,728 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 351,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s President and CEO sold 11,674 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $5,487. This insider now owns 773,098 shares in total.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -455.39 while generating a return on equity of -244.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Trading Performance Indicators

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s (RSLS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6091, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2386. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5177 in the near term. At $0.5508, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5847. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4507, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4168. The third support level lies at $0.3837 if the price breaches the second support level.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.17 million based on 18,645K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,600 K and income totals -61,930 K. The company made 2,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.