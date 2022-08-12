Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is expecting 20.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $60.27, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.97 and dropped to $60.11 before settling in for the closing price of $59.94. Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has traded in a range of $46.68-$65.64.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.40%. With a float of $279.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 282,250. In this transaction Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $56.45, taking the stock ownership to the 147,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 14,600 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $803,000. This insider now owns 152,821 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.18% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.32. The third major resistance level sits at $61.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.10.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.05 billion has total of 306,061K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,739 M in contrast with the sum of 838,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,639 M and last quarter income was 236,000 K.