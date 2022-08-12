Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 740,860 K

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock priced at $53.36, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.645 and dropped to $52.335 before settling in for the closing price of $52.67. SMTC’s price has ranged from $49.91 to $94.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 111.40%. With a float of $62.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.95 million.

In an organization with 1439 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.24, operating margin of +19.37, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 123,385. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 1,971 shares at a rate of $62.60, taking the stock ownership to the 59,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s EVP sold 9,000 for $62.28, making the entire transaction worth $560,521. This insider now owns 16,385 shares in total.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.96 while generating a return on equity of 17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Semtech Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Semtech Corporation’s (SMTC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.61. However, in the short run, Semtech Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.27. Second resistance stands at $54.11. The third major resistance level sits at $54.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.65.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.36 billion, the company has a total of 63,478K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 740,860 K while annual income is 125,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,150 K while its latest quarter income was 38,050 K.