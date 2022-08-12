Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) average volume reaches $1.77M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $102.31, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.84 and dropped to $100.631 before settling in for the closing price of $101.12. Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has traded in a range of $44.88-$115.76.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 227.90%. With a float of $285.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.63 million.

The firm has a total of 6294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.60% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.60, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 68.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $103.96. The third major resistance level sits at $105.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.45.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.53 billion has total of 263,197K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,862 M in contrast with the sum of 585,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,020 M and last quarter income was 796,120 K.