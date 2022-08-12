Search
Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) volume exceeds 5.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $0.188, up 9.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2046 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has traded in a range of $0.13-$0.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

The latest stats from [Soleno Therapeutics Inc., SLNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was superior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1782, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3441. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2064. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2178. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2310. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1818, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1686. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1572.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.64 million has total of 120,089K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -30,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,724 K.

