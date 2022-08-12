Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is 2.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.85, soaring 2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.09 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SURF’s price has moved between $1.37 and $8.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -16.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -214.00%. With a float of $49.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.35, operating margin of -2828.92, and the pretax margin is -2920.92.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Surface Oncology Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 7,676. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 4,463 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 63,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 5,676 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $9,763. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -2920.92 while generating a return on equity of -57.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

The latest stats from [Surface Oncology Inc., SURF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4088. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6233. The third support level lies at $1.4467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 102.16 million based on 58,034K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,690 K and income totals -78,490 K. The company made 30,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.