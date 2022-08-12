TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 11, 2022, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) trading session started at the price of $3.98, that was 4.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. A 52-week range for TTI has been $2.32 – $5.82.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -181.00%. With a float of $115.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

In an organization with 1100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.41, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 713,945. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,471 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 233,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller sold 25,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $95,622. This insider now owns 197,677 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. However, in the short run, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.17. Second resistance stands at $4.26. The third major resistance level sits at $4.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are 128,255K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 506.37 million. As of now, sales total 388,270 K while income totals 103,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 140,720 K while its last quarter net income were 1,750 K.