The New York Times Company (NYT) posted a 13.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $32.08, up 10.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.45 and dropped to $31.80 before settling in for the closing price of $31.69. Over the past 52 weeks, NYT has traded in a range of $27.63-$56.19.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 119.10%. With a float of $164.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.64 million.

The firm has a total of 5000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.13, operating margin of +13.15, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of The New York Times Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 427,780. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $42.78, taking the stock ownership to the 110,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP, GC & SECRETARY sold 9,999 for $41.44, making the entire transaction worth $414,353. This insider now owns 35,339 shares in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 15.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The New York Times Company’s (NYT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The New York Times Company, NYT], we can find that recorded value of 2.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, The New York Times Company’s (NYT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.75. The third major resistance level sits at $40.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.10.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.84 billion has total of 167,481K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,075 M in contrast with the sum of 219,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 555,680 K and last quarter income was 61,780 K.