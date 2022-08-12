Search
TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) kicked off at the price of $0.96: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $0.95, up 13.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9688 and dropped to $0.898 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has traded in a range of $0.79-$15.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -174.30%. With a float of $123.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 25,250. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 15,316,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 1,625,000 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $3,997,500. This insider now owns 45,705,976 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Looking closely at TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0338, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8026. However, in the short run, TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9872. Second resistance stands at $1.0134. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0580. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9164, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8718. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8456.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 202.11 million has total of 226,781K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -141,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -21,117 K.

