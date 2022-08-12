Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.51, soaring 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.78 and dropped to $18.505 before settling in for the closing price of $18.33. Within the past 52 weeks, UMPQ’s price has moved between $15.77 and $22.06.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 127.70%. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.03 million.

In an organization with 4000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 87,900. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $17.58, taking the stock ownership to the 211,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director bought 7,600 for $17.29, making the entire transaction worth $131,376. This insider now owns 70,718 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 62.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.96. However, in the short run, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.86. Second resistance stands at $18.96. The third major resistance level sits at $19.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.31.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.98 billion based on 217,051K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,318 M and income totals 420,300 K. The company made 311,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 78,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.