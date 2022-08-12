Unum Group (UNM) posted a 8.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) stock priced at $37.64, up 2.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.20 and dropped to $37.56 before settling in for the closing price of $37.31. UNM’s price has ranged from $22.25 to $37.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.40%. With a float of $198.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10100 employees.

Unum Group (UNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 251,165. In this transaction EVP, Group Benefits of this company sold 7,149 shares at a rate of $35.13, taking the stock ownership to the 50,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,271 for $36.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,287,039. This insider now owns 990,367 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.95% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unum Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Looking closely at Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.87. However, in the short run, Unum Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.36. Second resistance stands at $38.60. The third major resistance level sits at $39.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.08.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.48 billion, the company has a total of 200,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,014 M while annual income is 824,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,041 M while its latest quarter income was 370,400 K.