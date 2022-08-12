Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) 20 Days SMA touches 20.94%: The odds favor the bear

August 11, 2022, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) trading session started at the price of $31.95, that was 5.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.41 and dropped to $31.59 before settling in for the closing price of $31.93. A 52-week range for VERV has been $10.70 – $78.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -351.70%. With a float of $39.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.57 million.

The firm has a total of 113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verve Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verve Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 1,495,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $29.90, taking the stock ownership to the 317,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s CSO & CMO sold 20,000 for $34.90, making the entire transaction worth $698,000. This insider now owns 6,629 shares in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.66) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verve Therapeutics Inc., VERV], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) raw stochastic average was set at 88.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.08. The third major resistance level sits at $37.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.30.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Key Stats

There are 58,249K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.88 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -120,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -40,946 K.