World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) average volume reaches $540.79K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

August 11, 2022, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) trading session started at the price of $27.02, that was 2.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.77 and dropped to $27.02 before settling in for the closing price of $27.00. A 52-week range for INT has been $19.29 – $35.10.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.00%. With a float of $59.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.20 million.

The firm has a total of 4414 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.21, operating margin of -0.58, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward World Fuel Services Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of World Fuel Services Corporation is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 158,248. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,936 shares at a rate of $32.06, taking the stock ownership to the 35,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $32.27, making the entire transaction worth $64,540. This insider now owns 40,067 shares in total.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [World Fuel Services Corporation, INT], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, World Fuel Services Corporation’s (INT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.21. The third major resistance level sits at $28.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.41.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Key Stats

There are 61,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.71 billion. As of now, sales total 31,337 M while income totals 73,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,122 M while its last quarter net income were 24,400 K.