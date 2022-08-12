Search
Steve Mayer
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $29.54, down -8.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.00 and dropped to $26.85 before settling in for the closing price of $30.74. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has traded in a range of $17.33-$87.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.30%. With a float of $32.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 177 workers is very important to gauge.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 150,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,290 for $30.01, making the entire transaction worth $98,721. This insider now owns 105,000 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.21) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

The latest stats from [Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZNTL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.46. The third major resistance level sits at $32.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.47.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.57 billion has total of 46,630K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -158,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -59,077 K.

