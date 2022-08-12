Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) with a beta value of 0.64 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On August 11, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) opened at $0.39, lower -7.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for ZOM have ranged from $0.17 to $0.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $965.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of -517.14, and the pretax margin is -501.22.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -444.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 47.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Looking closely at Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM), its last 5-days average volume was 27.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 19.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 76.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3212. However, in the short run, Zomedica Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3786. Second resistance stands at $0.4021. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3429, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3307. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3072.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are currently 979,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 340.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,130 K according to its annual income of -18,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,750 K and its income totaled -3,940 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 31,405 M

Sana Meer -
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $98.58, soaring 1.37% from the previous...
Read more

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is expecting 119.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
August 11, 2022, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) trading session started at the price of $2.83, that was 6.79% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.21%

Shaun Noe -
On August 11, 2022, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) opened at $0.1716, higher 2.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW