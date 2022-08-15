Search
$1.25M in average volume shows that Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.351, plunging -7.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.369 and dropped to $0.2801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $0.33 and $6.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. With a float of $11.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 40.46%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2064. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3686. Second resistance stands at $0.4132. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4575. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2797, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2354. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1908.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.60 million based on 19,107K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,240 K and income totals -7,962 K. The company made 13,072 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 203 K in sales during its previous quarter.

