-1.47% percent quarterly performance for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) stock priced at $12.64, down -8.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.72 and dropped to $12.61 before settling in for the closing price of $14.93. PBR’s price has ranged from $8.69 to $15.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.50%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

The firm has a total of 45532 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR], we can find that recorded value of 49.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 32.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.43. The third major resistance level sits at $15.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.80.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.30 billion, the company has a total of 6,522,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 83,966 M while annual income is 19,875 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,703 M while its latest quarter income was 11,010 M.