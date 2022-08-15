10.58% volatility in Altimmune Inc. (ALT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.80, soaring 26.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.55 and dropped to $13.79 before settling in for the closing price of $13.77. Within the past 52 weeks, ALT’s price has moved between $3.83 and $17.26.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.90%. With a float of $40.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.97 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -1937.35, and the pretax margin is -2201.43.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 225,890. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $15.06, taking the stock ownership to the 259,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 10,182 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $122,184. This insider now owns 8,305 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.58) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -2201.43 while generating a return on equity of -45.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 165.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.71 million. That was better than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. However, in the short run, Altimmune Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.34. Second resistance stands at $21.33. The third major resistance level sits at $24.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.82.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 595.10 million based on 43,219K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,410 K and income totals -97,090 K. The company made 30 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.