16.00% percent quarterly performance for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) stock priced at $2.77, up 6.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. UGP’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.00%. With a float of $748.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16643 employees.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -12.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Looking closely at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 64.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. However, in the short run, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.85. Second resistance stands at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.93 billion, the company has a total of 1,340,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,334 M while annual income is 157,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,494 M while its latest quarter income was 92,020 K.