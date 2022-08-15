Search
$160.01K in average volume shows that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is heading in the right direction

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.46, soaring 25.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, TERN’s price has moved between $1.45 and $13.77.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -71.00%. With a float of $23.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.80, operating margin of -4986.00, and the pretax margin is -4965.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -5015.80 while generating a return on equity of -43.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 23.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TERN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.59 in the near term. At $4.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. The third support level lies at $1.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.42 million based on 25,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,000 K and income totals -50,160 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.

