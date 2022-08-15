$2.82M in average volume shows that Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is heading in the right direction

August 12, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) trading session started at the price of $0.2948, that was -4.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2948 and dropped to $0.2712 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for TUEM has been $0.18 – $4.68.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.30%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1607 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 374,920. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 227,224 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 3,507,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s CMO bought 100,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $168,000. This insider now owns 295,000 shares in total.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 19.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 287.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3325, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3086. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2908 in the near term. At $0.3046, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3144. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2672, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2574. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2436.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are 85,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.00 million. As of now, sales total 690,790 K while income totals 2,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 159,620 K while its last quarter net income were -18,150 K.