3.86% volatility in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 12, 2022, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) opened at $3.47, higher 5.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.645 and dropped to $3.47 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Price fluctuations for CBD have ranged from $2.73 to $5.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.30% at the time writing. With a float of $159.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.42 million.

In an organization with 110000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +3.31, and the pretax margin is +0.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. However, in the short run, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $3.75. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

There are currently 269,376K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 926.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,504 M according to its annual income of 148,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,056 M and its income totaled -35,150 K.