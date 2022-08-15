Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$35.03M in average volume shows that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is heading in the right direction

Markets

August 12, 2022, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) trading session started at the price of $6.76, that was 1.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.84 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.75. A 52-week range for NLY has been $5.45 – $8.94.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 318.80%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 171 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 38.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Looking closely at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), its last 5-days average volume was 18.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 29.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.19. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.86. Second resistance stands at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.68.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are 1,624,307K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.74 billion. As of now, sales total 2,836 M while income totals 2,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,093 M while its last quarter net income were 866,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can Berkshire Grey Inc.’s (BGRY) hike of 5.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.21, soaring 31.65% from the previous trading...
Read more

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) kicked off at the price of $24.06: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
August 12, 2022, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) trading session started at the price of $23.76, that was 0.63% jump from the session before....
Read more

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) plunged -13.63 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
On August 12, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) opened at $0.255, lower -13.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW