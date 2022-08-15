36.25% percent quarterly performance for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 12, 2022, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) opened at $2.41, lower -13.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4638 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Price fluctuations for SOPA have ranged from $1.49 to $77.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -706.60% at the time writing. With a float of $14.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 40.33%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.26 million, its volume of 3.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.72.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are currently 23,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 520 K according to its annual income of -34,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 450 K and its income totaled -6,550 K.