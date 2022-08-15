$4.36M in average volume shows that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is heading in the right direction

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $8.84, up 12.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.575 and dropped to $8.54 before settling in for the closing price of $8.50. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has traded in a range of $4.47-$22.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $87.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 6.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.26. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.91. Second resistance stands at $10.26. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.84.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 942.55 million has total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,930 K in contrast with the sum of -226,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,590 K and last quarter income was -69,460 K.