$444.30K in average volume shows that ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is heading in the right direction

On August 12, 2022, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) opened at $18.90, lower -21.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.50 and dropped to $17.37 before settling in for the closing price of $22.25. Price fluctuations for FORG have ranged from $11.94 to $48.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.30% at the time writing. With a float of $31.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 786 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.39, operating margin of -16.07, and the pretax margin is -26.50.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 121,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 9,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $233,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.91 in the near term. At $20.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.01. The third support level lies at $14.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

There are currently 84,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 176,930 K according to its annual income of -47,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,090 K and its income totaled -16,470 K.