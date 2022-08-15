Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$444.30K in average volume shows that ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On August 12, 2022, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) opened at $18.90, lower -21.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.50 and dropped to $17.37 before settling in for the closing price of $22.25. Price fluctuations for FORG have ranged from $11.94 to $48.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.30% at the time writing. With a float of $31.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 786 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.39, operating margin of -16.07, and the pretax margin is -26.50.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 121,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 9,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $233,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.91 in the near term. At $20.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.01. The third support level lies at $14.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

There are currently 84,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 176,930 K according to its annual income of -47,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,090 K and its income totaled -16,470 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is U.S. Bancorp (USB) performance over the last week is recorded 2.91%

Steve Mayer -
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.56, soaring 0.68% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$20.08M in average volume shows that Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 12, 2022, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) trading session started at the price of $44.95, that was 0.83% jump from the session before....
Read more

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) posted a 0.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) stock priced at $86.72, up 5.70% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW