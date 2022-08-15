7.06% volatility in QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 12, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $12.84, that was 8.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.685 and dropped to $12.47 before settling in for the closing price of $12.62. A 52-week range for QS has been $8.22 – $43.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.30%. With a float of $278.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 3,158,344. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 252,129 shares at a rate of $12.53, taking the stock ownership to the 497,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 56,437 for $11.81, making the entire transaction worth $666,634. This insider now owns 475,958 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.05 in the near term. At $14.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.62.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 432,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.46 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -45,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -94,830 K.