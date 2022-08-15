Search
7.86% volatility in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) stock priced at $5.89, up 6.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.21 and dropped to $5.7492 before settling in for the closing price of $5.74. INVZ’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $9.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.40%. With a float of $111.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.18 million.

In an organization with 404 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -91.88, operating margin of -2884.25, and the pretax margin is -2804.15.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 7.35%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2809.35 while generating a return on equity of -69.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 119.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 97.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. However, in the short run, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.30. Second resistance stands at $6.49. The third major resistance level sits at $6.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 777.71 million, the company has a total of 134,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,470 K while annual income is -153,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,770 K while its latest quarter income was -30,230 K.

