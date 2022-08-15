8.62% volatility in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 12, 2022, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) opened at $10.59, higher 4.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.345 and dropped to $10.36 before settling in for the closing price of $10.58. Price fluctuations for RAD have ranged from $4.68 to $19.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -434.10% at the time writing. With a float of $53.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.83, operating margin of +0.69, and the pretax margin is -2.21.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 199,960. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,350 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 559,498 shares.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.19 while generating a return on equity of -150.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

The latest stats from [Rite Aid Corporation, RAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.88 million was inferior to 3.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.90. The third major resistance level sits at $12.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.51.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

There are currently 55,647K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 588.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,568 M according to its annual income of -538,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,015 M and its income totaled -110,190 K.