A look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

August 12, 2022, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) trading session started at the price of $16.91, that was 8.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.255 and dropped to $16.51 before settling in for the closing price of $16.43. A 52-week range for AEHR has been $5.08 – $27.09.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.40%. With a float of $24.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.87 million.

The firm has a total of 79 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aehr Test Systems stocks. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 175,002. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.50, taking the stock ownership to the 190,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s VP of Finance and CFO sold 17,707 for $16.23, making the entire transaction worth $287,385. This insider now owns 154,673 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.25. The third major resistance level sits at $20.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.02.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are 26,923K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 442.22 million. As of now, sales total 50,830 K while income totals 9,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,290 K while its last quarter net income were 5,790 K.

