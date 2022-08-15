A look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On August 12, 2022, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) opened at $5.69, higher 5.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.00 and dropped to $5.53 before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. Price fluctuations for GRWG have ranged from $3.42 to $40.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 121.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.40% at the time writing. With a float of $55.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.76 million.

The firm has a total of 634 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.00, operating margin of +3.55, and the pretax margin is +3.60.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.03 while generating a return on equity of 3.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 45.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GrowGeneration Corp., GRWG], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.29. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.18.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

There are currently 60,794K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 341.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 422,490 K according to its annual income of 12,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,090 K and its income totaled -136,380 K.